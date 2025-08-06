The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman releases a list of the top “Freaks” in college football ahead of every season, and he dropped his 2025 edition on Monday. This list isn’t necessarily about the best players in college football, but more about the freakish athletes that will play in the game this season. Those two things are often correlated, though. The Michigan football team has two players on the list.

This year’s Michigan football team has a lot of talent, and while both players that made Feldman’s Freaks list have bright futures, they aren’t really viewed as two of the best players on the team. Let’s take a look at the two Wolverines who are featured:

Marlin Klein, TE

Tight end Marlin Klein comes in at #35 on the Freaks list. He seems poised for a breakout season at TE1 for Michigan, and he showed a lot of promise last year playing behind Colston Loveland.

“The TE from Germany made the Freaks List last year (No. 90),” Bruce Feldman wrote. “In 2024, he started six games and caught 13 passes for 108 yards and was named Most Improved Player on offense. The 6-6, 250-pound junior, who has hit 21.75 mph, broad jumped 9-7. This offseason, Klein ran a 6.89 in the three-cone drill. His former teammate Colston Loveland did it at 6.94 last offseason, and no tight end at this year’s combine did it quicker than that. Klein’s shuttle time of 4.25 this offseason would’ve been the fastest by any tight end at the combine.”

With Loveland off in the NFL now, it’s Klein’s time to shine. We all know how much Michigan likes to utilize their TEs, so Klein should get plenty of opportunities to make a name for himself this season.

Manuel Beigel, DL

Defensive lineman Manuel Beigel comes in at No. 62 on the list. Not many people in the college football world know of this name, but that could change soon. The athleticism that he possesses with his size is truly remarkable.

“A soccer player from Germany who didn’t pick up football until 2020, Beigel redshirted last season as a 6-5, 280-pounder,” Feldman said. “He has added 35 pounds and displayed ‘rare traits in both movement and strength and power,’ said strength coach Justin Tress. ‘He weighs 315 pounds and moves like a linebacker.’ Beigel has uncanny flexibility in his lower body in his ankles, knees and hips, which is evident in how quickly and deep he goes squatting 425 pounds for three reps, Tress said.”

Beigel’s freak athleticism was on full display during the Michigan football reactive plyo stairs workout.

“Beigel also rocketed up the reactive plyo stairs in 2.64 seconds, best of any offensive or defensive linemen in the program,” Feldman added. “Former All-American Aidan Hutchinson once did it in 2.57 seconds but he weighed 50 pounds less. Beigel isn’t the only Freaky Wolverine in the D-line room. Ike Iwunnah, a 6-3, 320-pound senior, is just the third player in Michigan history who has done 800 pounds on the combo twist, joining Mike Onwenu and 2022 Freaks Lister Mazi Smith. Iwunnah also completed the reactive plyo stairs in 2.75 seconds (Mazi Smith did it in 2.82 seconds).”

As you can see, the Michigan football team has some top-notch athletes on the roster this year. Not all of them made the Freaks list, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t make a name for themselves this season.