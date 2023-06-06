Alabama State running back Jacory Merritt announced he would transfer to the New Mexico football program, according to a Monday article from HBCU Gameday Founder Steven J. Gaither.

Merritt spent two and one-half seasons with Alabama State, wrote Gaither. He gained a total of 985 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 248 attempts, according to Alabama State's website. He rushed for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games played during the 2021 season. The 5-foot-11-inch running back rushed for 143 yards on 17 carries during a 25-15 win by the Prairie View A&M Panthers in September.

Alabama State earned a record of 6-5 overall and 4-4 against conference opponents during the 2022 season. It earned wins over Mississippi Valley State and Bethune-Cookman before falling to Florida A&M and UAPB in its final two matchups. It would be the first year under head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

“I think it was a good year,” Robinson said on his first year as head coach, via HBCU Legends. “We made a lot of progress. Won a couple of the classics, the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and also the Magic City Classic.

“We had a little disappointing finish at the end, something we can definitely learn from.”

New Mexico finished with a record of 2-10 overall and went 0-8 in conference matchups last season. Running back Nathaniel Jones led the Lobos with 544 rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Miles Kendrick and running back Sherod White took first place on the team with three rushing touchdowns apiece.

Jacory Merritt will join a 2023 New Mexico recruiting class that features 19 players who have signed their letters of intent and 10 transfers, according to 247Sports. Three transfers from TCU, one from Oklahoma and one from Washington State will join the program. Wide receiver DJ Washington, a 3-star commitment from Iowa Central Community College, headlines the Lobos' recruiting class.

Georgia State wide receiver Jacob Freeman highlights Alabama State's 2023 transfer class. Alabama State revealed a 2023 signing class that featured 13 signees and five transfers in February, according to WSFA12.