Alabama State University has hired its first flag football coach just ahead of its first flag football season in 2025. Jennifer Constuble was announced as a flag football coach by the university yesterday. She has been involved in the sport for over two decades with NFL flag football.

She has head coaching expertise from her tenure at California's Roosevelt High School. In 2024, they were undefeated. In addition to her work as a high school head coach, she is also a Talent ID Coach for USA Football. She is also employed with the Los Angeles Rams. In 2003, Constuble launched the first NFL flag football program in her area in California. She had 500 athletes in her league by 2005. She works on the flag football board for the southern section of the California Interscholastic Federation.

Alabama State and many other HBCUs have added flag football to their sports rosters. Seven HBCUs—Bluefield State University, Bowie State University, Claflin University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University—will add women’s flag football to their roster of sports teams, providing female student-athletes with more opportunities. Alabama State was the first HBCU to offer a women’s flag football program.

“We’re incredibly excited for the continued growth of the CIAA as we add women’s flag football to the many sports that our historic conference offers to our student-athletes,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker. “The opportunity to not only expand but giving young women the opportunity to be at the forefront of the expansion and provide another phenomenal competitive opportunity is one we’re proud to offer, and we look forward to seeing these ladies take the field and commence a new era. We’re also incredibly grateful for the NFL’s role in providing all the necessary assistance to help grow this sport throughout the nation at all levels.”

This summer, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick attended the second annual MEAC Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football clinic. The Norfolk State University Athletic Departmet teamed up with the MEAC Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football Clinic. The clinic was designed to “broaden the reach of football to include the MEAC's female fans while introducing flag football to a new demographic.”

As flag football prepares to make its Olympic debut in 2028 in Los Angeles, the sport has been expanding in Alabama as well as around the country and the world. During the 2022 World Games in Alabama, the sport gained international recognition.