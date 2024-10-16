In an announcement from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), several HBCUs will introduce Women’s Flag Football to their campuses. This new sports initiative will launch next spring at seven HBCUs.

Bluefield State University, Bowie State University, Claflin University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Virginia Union University, and Winston-Salem State University will add women’s flag football to their roster of sports teams, thus creating more opportunities for female student-athletes.

The CIAA is still dedicated to supporting collegiate athletics’ expansion and inclusivity. In keeping with the NCAA’s identification of flag football as a developing sport, women’s flag football gives up new opportunities for HBCU female players to succeed nationally.

“We’re incredibly excited for the continued growth of the CIAA as we add women’s flag football to the many sports that our historic conference offers to our student-athletes,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker. “The opportunity to not only expand but giving young women the opportunity to be at the forefront of the expansion and provide another phenomenal competitive opportunity is one we’re proud to offer, and we look forward to seeing these ladies take the field and commence a new era. We’re also incredibly grateful for the NFL’s role in providing all the necessary assistance to help grow this sport throughout the nation at all levels.”

Alabama State University made history earlier this year as the first Division I HBCU to create a women’s flag football program. The program was established just in time for the 2024–25 school year. Flag football has risen in popularity amongst women and girls within the last few years. Due to this increase in popularity, flag football is set to become an Olympic sport for both men and women by 2028.

Former NFL Quarterback Michael Vick made an appearance at the second annual MEAC Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football clinic this summer. The MEAC Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football Clinic partnered with the Norfolk State University Athletic Department. The goal of the clinic was to “broaden the reach of football to include the MEAC’s female fans while introducing flag football to a new demographic.”

The CIAA has partnered with NFL and RCX Sports on this initiative. Women’s Flag Football will consist of 25-player teams, and matches will be played on an 80-by-40-yard field in a 7-on-7 style. Flag football has benefited greatly from the NFL’s national sponsorship, which has helped to increase interest in the sport, particularly among female players.