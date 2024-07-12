Former NFL Quarterback and four-time NFL Pro Bowl participant Michael Vick is set to make a guest appearance at the second annual MEAC Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football clinic. The MEAC Girls on the Gridiron Flag Football Clinic is in partnership with the Norfolk State University Athletic Department. The NFL and the MEAC collaborated to create the clinic, which opens the MEAC Football Media Day schedule of events.

Vick, who is a native of the 757 area, played in the NFL for 13 seasons. He has played for several teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, and Philadelphia Eagles.

“This is a great opportunity to broaden the reach of football to include the MEAC's female fans while introducing flag football to a new demographic,” said NFL Legend Michael Vick. “With the rapid growth of the sport and its rise at the college level, who knows what opportunities this clinic might open for participants. This is especially special for me because I am a girl dad that has seen how Flag Football has impacted my daughter's life as she received a college scholarship to play. This is great for the MEAC, and I am excited to be a part of this year's event.”

During last year’s Girls on the Gridiron clinic, more than 50 girls participated in drills led by a group of offensive and defensive student-athletes from each of the MEAC’s football-playing institutions. Players and participants chose an MVP at the end of the event.

According to an article by CBS News, flag football has risen in popularity within the last few years, not just among boys but among girls as well. Due to its significant growth, flag football is set to become an Olympic sport for both men and women by 2028. Many universities are adding flag football programs to their athletic departments and offering students scholarships. In addition, the NFL has been instrumental in advancing flag football. Over 1,800 leagues with close to 700,000 players have been formed countrywide because of the NFL FLAG. About 500,000 females between the ages of 6 and 17 participated in flag football last year alone, a 63% rise from 2019.

“The MEAC Girls on the Gridiron Flag football clinic underscores the promise of opening the sport of football to girls and women who want to learn and benefit from the values of football,” said Troy Vincent, Sr., NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations. “This is an opportunity for women of all ages to develop their skills as flag athletes.”

The clinic is set to be held on July 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Dick Price Stadium on the campus of Norfolk State University. The event is open to females ages 12 and older. Participants are encouraged to wear athletic gear and sneakers (cleats if possible) and bring a water bottle. Those who attend will receive a free camp uniform kit of shirts and shorts. Check-in will begin at 5:00 p.m.