Amazon, the multinational technology company, is in advanced negotiations for local NBA, MLB, and NHL media rights, with a finalized deal potentially on the horizon. According to the New York Post, Jeff Bezos' Seattle-based e-commerce giant plans to offer local broadcasts of specific teams on Amazon Prime Video for an extra $20 per month.

The said plan would enable local fans to ditch their cable subscriptions while still accessing local games—a common challenge for many consumers.

Amazon is in advanced negotiations to stream all Bally Sports broadcasts for 12 NBA teams, five MLB teams, and nine NHL teams on Amazon Prime Video for the upcoming season, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The reported deal is different from Amazon's existing 11-year agreement with the NBA, which includes streaming 66 NBA and WNBA games per season including playoff games.

Negotiations between Amazon and Diamond

According to the Post, Amazon and Diamond Sports, Bally Sports' parent company, have been in negotiations for months, though financial details have not been disclosed.

Earlier reports from Sports Business Journal indicated that Amazon withdrew a $115 million offer to Diamond Sports, which has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy since March 2023, raising questions about whether it was ending all negotiations.

Under the proposed deal, Amazon would stream all NBA games not shown on national TV for the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs.

Diamond holds the digital streaming rights for five MLB teams through its Bally's network: the Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, and Tampa Bay Rays. Bally's also broadcasts local games for the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers, with these contracts set to expire at the end of the current season.

With an Amazon distribution deal, Diamond might secure new streaming agreements with the Guardians, Twins, and Rangers, according to sources. MLB has expressed interest in launching its own streaming network and has retained the right to object to Bally's restructuring, sources added.

Diamond exiting bankruptcy

Amazon already holds a 15 percent stake in the YES Network and is permitted to broadcast one Yankees game per week on its streaming platform.

The e-commerce company is also reportedly negotiating to broadcast all local games this season for the Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning. Currently, Amazon streams an NHL Prime Monday Hockey Night in Canada.

According to the Post, Amazon also has a Thursday night NFL game package that includes a playoff game. For Diamond to exit bankruptcy, it must persuade the judge that its future prospects are viable. The strategy would involve boosting its subscriber base significantly through the partnership with Amazon, sources said.

Diamond’s junior creditors, such as Prudential and Fidelity, are anticipated to invest in Diamond and assume control of the business if it exits bankruptcy. Additionally, Diamond’s Bally’s brand is likely to undergo a name change post-bankruptcy, with betting site FanDuel reportedly interested in securing naming rights, sources said.