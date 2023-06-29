Andy Murray wouldn't like to face tough competition early on at Wimbledon — but he's ready for it at the same time.

Murray enjoyed a mini career renaissance after winning two grass titles earlier this month — his first on the surface since 2016. However, he couldn't do enough to get seeded for Wimbledon as he will await his fate in Friday's draw.

Currently ranked No. 39 in the ATP rankings, the chances are Murray will not have an easy draw and could face some tough opponents early on.

While the three-time Grand Slam winner would prefer to avoid that scenario, he believes he's well-prepared for it. One of those tough opponents, however, could be Novak Djokovic and that's a meeting Murray would relish in particular.

“Ideally that wouldn’t happen right at the beginning,” Murray said of facing a top seed (via Tennis 365). “I would obviously want that to happen probably later in the tournament. But at the same time, because of the situation, I need to be prepared for that. I need to be ready to play against anyone right from the start.

“I’ve had some pretty tough first-round draws in the slams over the last couple of years so I need to to be ready for that and I think I am. Obviously, I would love to play against Novak again. I can’t remember the last time we played. It’s a long time ago.”

Murray and Djokovic have played each other 36 times, but their last meeting came in the final at Doha back in Jan. 2017 where the latter came out on top.

It would certainly be a treat for tennis fans to see them go at it again, but the odds would definitely be on Djokovic as the Serbian superstar is a big favorite to come out on top at Wimbledon once again.