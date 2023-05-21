Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Dodgers originally invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to their LGBTQ+ Pride Night, before reversing their decision and uninviting them after receiving backlash from conservative and religious groups. However, now the team is receiving backlash from pro-LGBTQ+ rights groups and their supporters. Anaheim Mayor Ashleigh Aitken even invited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to the Los Angeles Angels’ upcoming Pride Night, per Angels reporter Sarah Valenzuela.

🏳️‍🌈 I’m inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to join me for @Angels Pride Night at Anaheim Stadium on June 7. Pride should be inclusive and like many, I was disappointed in the Dodgers decision. #CityofKindness #Anaheim — Mayor Ashleigh Aitken (@AshleighAitken) May 20, 2023

“I’m inviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to join me for @Angels Pride Night at Anaheim Stadium on June 7. Pride should be inclusive and like many, I was disappointed in the Dodgers decision. #CityofKindness #Anaheim,” Aitken wrote on Twitter.

It should be noted that the Dodgers are still having their Pride Night, but decided to uninvite this specific group. The Dodgers previously released a statement on their decision.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We are now aware that our inclusion of one group in particular,” the statement reads, “The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in this year’s Pride Night has been the source of some controversy. Given the strong feelings of people who have been offended by the sisters’ inclusion in our evening, and in an effort not to distract from the great benefits that we have seen over the years of Pride Night, we are deciding to remove them from this year’s group of honorees.”

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence describe themselves as “a leading-edge Order of queer and trans nuns. We believe all people have a right to express their unique joy and beauty,” per thesisters.org.

Their motto is “go and sin some more.” This led to religious and conservative groups giving the Dodgers backlash before the ball club decided to uninvite the sisters. It will be interesting to see if the Angels release a statement on the mayor’s decision to invite the sisters to the Angels’ Pride Night.