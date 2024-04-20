The Los Angeles Angels will continue their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds as the teams square off on Saturday at the Great American Ballpark. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make an Angels-Reds prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Angels went 3-4 on their road trip before going into Cincinnati on Friday. Now, they are hoping to find some consistency and maybe steal a series against a really good team. After doing some solid work over the first three games, the offense basically sputtered to end the series. Ultimately, this will be a difficult road game as they take on a talented team.
The Reds endured a three-game sweep at the hands of the Seattle Mariners in their last series. Unfortunately, this erased all the goodwill they gained from a sweep over the Chicago White Sox. They are looking to take down the Angels in front of their home crowd. Additionally, they look to take advantage of a vulnerable starting pitcher.
Patrick Sandoval will take the mound for the Halos. He is 1-2 with a 4.67 ERA. Significantly, he went five innings while allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out three and walking two in a no-decision against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Graham Ashcraft will make the start for the Reds. He is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA. Recently, he tossed 5 2/3 innings while allowing two runs, one earned, while striking out eight and walking two in a win over the Chicago White Sox.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Angels-Reds Odds
Los Angeles Angels: +1.5
Moneyline: +106
Cincinnati Reds: -1.5
Moneyline: -124
Over: 9.5 (-105)
Under: 9.5 (-115)
How to Watch Angels vs. Reds
Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports West and Bally Sports Ohio
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Angels are playing very inconsistent baseball to start the season. Sometimes, they look amazing and other times, they look every bit like the mediocre team everyone predicted they would be.
Anthony Rendon is a player that has underwhelmed since joining the Angels. Also, he is just not getting the job done. For some reason, Ron Washington has put him at the top of the lineup, even though he has basically no speed and a low on-base percentage. Because of that, it makes things much more difficult when he struggles.
Mike Trout is hitting the ball well. However, he continues to do nothing in high-pressure situations. Taylor Ward is one of the leaders in RBIs. Now, he hopes to stay hot. Logan O'Hoppe is turning out to be a solid hitting catcher. Therefore, look for him to play a strong role in this offense.
The Angels entered the series ranking 15th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, 16th in runs, ninth in home runs, and 13th in slugging percentage.
But pitching has continued to struggle. Sadly, the offense cannot do much when the pitching staff puts them behind. The team's ERA is 23rd. Furthermore, the bullpen ranked 21st entering the series.
The Angels will cover the spread if they can jump out to an early lead. Then, they need Sandoval to stop walking hitters.
Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Reds are a team that should be hitting the ball with regularity. Yet, the offense has also been inconsistent and struggled to show anything positive. It is not easy when Matt McClain, one of your best hitters, is out until August.
Christian Encarnacion-Strand is dealing with an illness. Because of that, he might not be available to play in this game. Elly De La Cruz is not just running, but he is hitting home runs. So far, he entered the weekend series with five home runs. If he keeps the pace going, he likely will finish the season with 42 home runs.
But the Reds need other players to step up. Ultimately, the top candidates bare Spencer Steer and Nick Martini. Those two must keep making strides and improve to give the Reds the best chance to win.
The Reds are 22nd in both batting average and on-base percentage. Conversely, they are ninth in runs and 13th in home runs. The Reds are also ninth in slugging percentage.
Pitching has been an issue, and they have been inconsistent. Therefore, they currently rank 15th in team ERA and 22nd in bullpen ERA. The Reds need to find their groove and need better results from their staff.
The Reds will cover the spread if the offense can find a way to get on base. Then, they need Ashcraft to have a quality start.
Final Angels-Reds Prediction & Pick
The Angels and Reds are both incredibly inconsistent. The Reds took the first game of this series. Also, I expect them to take this one. Look for the Reds to capitalize off any mistakes Sandoval makes, especially in this ballpark. This has all the makings of a 6-2 Reds win. Go with the Reds to cover the spread and hold down the Angels in this one.
Final Angels-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds: -1.5