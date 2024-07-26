The Los Angeles Angels are set to sell pieces at the MLB trade deadline. That includes two of their better relief pitchers, closer Carlos Estevez and setup man Luis Garcia, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. With bullpen arms always a priority at the trade deadline the Angels can set themselves up for the future by making these moves.

These reports are in addition to the expected moves of starter Tyler Anderson, infielder Luis Rengifo, and outfielder Taylor Ward at Tuesday's deadline. The Angels must make these moves to re-stock their pipeline and set up the future. They only have one top-100 prospect and considering their recent struggles, the pipeline is a priority.

A way for the Angels to grab another top-100 prospect is to package a couple of their players together and send them to a contender. The Philadelphia Phillies, New York Yankees, and Baltimore Orioles are all teams that could use the bullpen help the Angels are selling. In the case of the Phillies and Yankees, the infield versatility Rengifo provides would add a lot of depth to already strong teams.

The Angels should also consider a deal with their crosstown rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers. A deal for Anderson and one of the relievers would fill both of their biggest needs. The Dodgers also have the buy-now attitude to get the deal done.

Angels deal Carlos Estevez and Luis Garcia

Carlos Estevez has been the Angels' closer for the past two seasons and has excelled in the role. He made his first All-Star Game in 2023 and has posted a career-low ERA so far in 2024. With unrestricted free agency looming, the Angels should trade him at the deadline. The best fit for the righty is with the Baltimore Orioles.

This would not be a package deal, as the Orioles and Garret Crochet are connected. The Orioles have the prospects to go big-game hunting. The Angels will not get their top-100 prospect here, as Estevez does not have that much value. They will acquire infielder Max Wagner for Estevez. Wagner, the Orioles 13th-ranked prospect, plays second and third base, which is a position the Angels do not have a surplus of.

As for Luis Garcia, the Phillies are looking for a corner outfielder in addition to a bullpen arm. The Johan Rojas experience has not gone to plan in Philadelphia, with an OPS+ of just 60 this season. If they cannot acquire a centerfielder, they can move Brandon Marsh to center and add a player like Taylor Ward. He has played center in his career but has played only left field this season.

The package from the Phillies includes infielder Starlyn Caba. He will immediately become the Angels top prospect, ranked 87th in the MLB Pipeline Rankings. This deal gives the Angels a deeper prospect pool, which is the most important goal of this deadline. The Phillies become even stronger of a contender for the World Series. Already the top team in the league and a favorite to win it all, filling their two biggest needs would make a massive impact on October.