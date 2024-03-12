The Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a great game last night as Anthony Davis made NBA history and led the Lakers to an impressive 120-109. Anthony Edwards did all he could for his team and was even inches away from landing the possible dunk of the year. He also broke out a never-before-seen pair of his signature Adidas AE 1 sneakers. Check out our Sneakers news for a closer look and more breaking content!
The Minnesota Timberwolves fought hard against the Lakers last game, but it was Anthony Davis who stole the show with 27 points, 25 rebounds, five assists and five steals. Anthony Edwards had 25 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists while mounting a comeback opportunity during the third quarter. He also soared for one of the highlights of the night, despite the basket not counting.
IF ANTHONY EDWARDS MADE THIS. 🤯
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 11, 2024
Still, Edwards shined with a never-before-seen PE version of his signature Adidas AE1. We've seen him wear multiple colorways this season and it was interesting to see him rock a gold and purple pair against the Lakers. However, his newest PE was directly inspired by his youth football team, the 10U Atlanta Vikings.
Anthony Edwards debuts his newest AE 1s, inspired by his childhood 10U Atlanta Vikings football team and his time playing Quarterback. pic.twitter.com/3MazhlxxVy
— Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 11, 2024
Anthony Edwards was a star in the making on the football field and he played quarterback, running back, and cornerback as well. His highlight tape from 2012 is quite the watch, but we think Anthony Edwards made the right decision sticking with basketball and making his mark in the NBA. His football days are always when he was given the nickname “Ant Man” and it's clearly seen by the ant logo on the pull-tab of the sneakers.
These were an exclusive pair to Edwards and we doubt we'll see them get a public release. However, his Adidas AE1 is currently available in four different colorways and we're sure Adidas has a whole lineup of models ready for the coming year and playoffs. If you want to check out some of his other pairs, check out adidas, KICKSCREW, or FootLocker for available pairs.
What do you think of the Adidas AE1 so far? Does Anthony Edwards have the best signature shoe in the league right now?