After missing the last two games because of a right ankle injury, Dallas Mavericks big man Daniel Gafford returned to action for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat at American Airlines Center.

However, he appeared to hurt it again, as he went down in pain in the second half of the Miami game.

“Daniel Gafford just exited the game and headed to the locker room,” Joey Mistretta of ClutchPoints reported via a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Mistretta also shared a video of Gafford walking on his own to the locker room.

Daniel Gafford walked off the floor under his own power, but is headed to the locker room. https://t.co/XlKIfalERg pic.twitter.com/FLdVLnKSgo — Joey Mistretta (@JoeyMistretta_) December 4, 2025

The Mavericks, who entered the game looking to win their third in a row, later announced that Gafford is done for the rest of the evening (h/t Mistretta).

Gafford only scored two points to go with five rebounds and a steal in 14 minutes of action on the court before leaving the game. He carried averages of 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in the 2025-26 NBA season into the meeting with the Heat.

Hopefully for the Mavericks, Gafford's injury isn't going to force him to miss more time, especially with Dallas gaining momentum of late. That's not to mention that the team's frontcourt is already missing Dereck Lively II, who has missed six games in a row because of a foot issue.

The good news for the Mavericks is that they managed to get the job done and finish off Miami in a 118-108 victory. Cooper Flagg top scored for Dallas wtih 22 points on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting from the field, while Anthony Davis put up a double-double of 17 points and 17 boards.

Dallas will next take on an even tougher assignment this coming Friday, when they face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road.