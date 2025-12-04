Things have gone swimmingly well for the Detroit Pistons early on this season. They entered Wednesday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks with the second-best record in the NBA at 17-4.

During the third quarter of a tightly contested battle in Milwaukee, things got heated.

Following a foul call, Portis and Stewart went face-to-face, chest-to-chest. Of course, Portis has built a reputation as being among the very best in the league at getting under his opponents' skin. It appears his antics worked yet again.

Bobby Portis and Isaiah Stewart had to be separated after this interaction 👀 They both received a technical foul and Stewart was EJECTED as it was his 2nd technical of the game. pic.twitter.com/MCxqtlghnn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 4, 2025

As both players began to be separated, Stewart raised his fist in Portis' face. Both players were given technical fouls for their actions. One problem for the Pistons, though, is that it was Stewart's second technical of the game. Therefore, he was ejected from the contest.

When he was tossed, Stewart had just five points, four rebounds, and two blocks as the Pistons led by seven points late in the third quarter. Since that time, the Bucks have come back to take the lead midway through the fourth. Portis, having logged 29 minutes, is having a big impact. He has 13 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and is a +15 on the floor.

Stewart has mostly come off the bench this season. He is averaging 9.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in just over 22 minutes. But the former Washington Huskie brings more than depth to the Pistons' lineup. Stewart brings a level of physicality and toughness that is not always matched by opponents.

Portis, however, on Wednesday night, was happy to oblige.