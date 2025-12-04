The Colorado Rockies are trying to reset their direction after another difficult season, and Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer sounds optimistic about the new leadership. With longtime MLB executive Josh Byrnes taking over as the Rockies GM under President of Baseball Operations Paul DePodesta, the front office is signaling a clear shift toward experience and modern thinking. For a club coming off three straight 100 loss seasons, that change matters.

The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), to share how the interim turned full time manager reacted to the organization’s decision to hire Byrnes as the new Rockies GM. In the short statement, Schaeffer made it clear he is fully on board with the move and the direction the Rockies front office is taking.

“Josh is a great addition to our operation. I believe he immediately makes us better. I look forward to tapping into his vast experience and working with him on a daily basis. Exciting hire for us!”

Article Continues Below

Schaeffer’s backing carries weight inside the clubhouse. He has spent more than a decade in the organization as a player, minor league skipper, and coach before taking over in May and later being named the full-time manager earlier this offseason. The familiarity he has with the young roster and the challenges of Coors Field gives him a unique view of what the Rockies need from their leadership group and from a GM charged with rebuilding the roster.

For Byrnes, the job comes with both pressure and opportunity. He arrives with World Series rings from previous stints with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers and a reputation for strong scouting and player development. That resume fits the vision DePodesta is expected to bring, as the Rockies front office tries to modernize its processes and rebuild trust with a frustrated fan base. With Schaeffer publicly embracing his new partner in decision making, the franchise can present a unified front as it begins the next phase of its long term rebuild.