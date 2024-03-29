The Arizona basketball program took on a steep uphill March Madness battle against the Clemson Tigers. Arizona lost the Sweet 16 matchup 77-72 after an abysmal shooting night. Now, social media is giving coach Tommy Lloyd and senior Caleb Love an earful.
Caleb Love finished the night with 13 points but was freezing cold from beyond the art. Love went 0/9 on three-pointers. He had a tough night, but arguably no one is catching more flack than Coach Lloyd.
Lloyd's Wildcats have now lost to a team seeded four spots below them in each of their last six NCAA Tournament appearances, per OptaSTATS. As a result, fans are poking endless fun at the program on X:
Arizona had a pivotal opportunity to get a defensive stop down three with 1:06 left in the game. However, the Wildcats allowed a Clemson cutter to break off and get an easy dunk. One fan on X was disgusted by the play and bluntly called out Arizona's effort and execution:
“I've never seen a basketball team with as little discipline and heart as the Arizona Wildcats. Absolute embarrassment,” the user said.
Another fan called out Tommy Lloyd's strategy near the end of the game when Arizona's threes were not falling:
“It is inexcusable that Arizona has been in the double bonus for a large chunk of this game and Tommy just abandoned driving to the basket and forcing more fouls. These dumpster threes are stupid,” the X user claimed.
The Wildcats chose the wrong night to go cold
The Clemson basketball program advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time in 44 years. Arizona may not have had their best game, but the Tigers deserve a lot of credit for their execution and defensive performance.
Clemson's perimeter defense helped keep the Wildcat's deep-range shooting to a minimum. Moreover, the Tigers brought more force on offense than Arizona. Clemson shot 49.2% from the field overall compared to the Wildcats' 37.3%. They also tallied 32% on threes compared to Arizona's lowly 17%.
The Tigers received standout double-digit scoring nights from three of their starters. Chase Hunter led the team with 18 points in addition to seven rebounds and five assists. Ian Schiefflin contributed 14 points, while PJ Hall scored 17.
Clemson will continue their March Madness dance after their shocking victory against Arizona. Meanwhile, the Wildcats will reflect on their off night.
Second-seeded Arizona entered the matchup with plenty of depth. Yet, the team was not able to capitalize and take advantage of it.
Jaden Bradley led the Wildcats with 18 points off the bench in addition to chipping in four rebounds and three assists. Star center Omar Ballo finished with a 15-point-15-rebound double-double, while Keshad Johnson totaled six points and 11 rebounds.
Of course, Caleb Love had a rough shooting night. Had he made at least two of his nine three-point misses, Arizona might have won the matchup. Nevertheless, the senior guard did what he could to help his team despite the slump.
It will be interesting to see how Arizona rebounds after their crushing loss. If the team can bolster its depth and shooting, there is hope for a deeper run in 2025.