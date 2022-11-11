Published November 11, 2022

By Enzo Flojo · 4 min read

The Arizona Cardinals have lost four of their last five games and are looking for a breakthrough win this week. The Cardinals are hoping to win their fourth game of the season as they face division rivals the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can lift the Cardinals out of the cellar in the NFC West. Here are our Cardinals Week 10 predictions as they take on the Rams.

The Cardinals are hoping to turn things around after their disappointing season continued last week with a loss to division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams, like the Cardinals, have lost back-to-back games heading into Week 10. The defending Super Bowl champions were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. That was exacerbated by the fact that the Rams were on their way to winning until giving up a score with just eight seconds remaining. They were the latest victims added to Tom Brady’s long list.

Both of these teams are clearly struggling right now. However, the Cardinals have shown some flashes of life just when they needed it the most. Even with the Rams’ powerful defense, Arizona QB Kyler Murray should rebound from his poor performance in Week 9 here.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Cardinals in their Week 10 game against the Rams.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

4. Zach Ertz has a TD for the third straight game

Last week, Cardinals TE Zach Ertz caught five passes for 40 yards and a score. He has four touchdowns on the season, and one in each of his last two games. He’s been one of the few reliable receivers for Murray this season, and we expect him to remain solid in Week 10

Ertz will face a Rams defense that has had some success limiting opposing tight ends. Regardless of matchup, though, his targets and role in the offense make him someone who should get solid numbers. He should easily finish more than 40+ yards here. We also see him getting a touchdown for the third game in a row.

3. DeAndre Hopkins bounces back strong

Star WR DeAndre Hopkins was held to only 36 yards on four catches against the Seahawks last week. However, he did reach the end zone for the second week in a row. It was a far cry from his 100-plus-yard performances in his previous two appearances.

This week, Hopkins will face a Rams defense that is middle-of-the-pack in terms of stopping opposing wide receivers. Hopkins, who is averaging close to 11 targets in three games, should have another busy day. As such, we fully expect him to return to his old ways and put up solid WR1 statistics. He should bounce back strong with 100+ yards and another touchdown.

2. Kyler Murray goes over 280 yards

Arizona QB Kyler Murray passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s defeat to Seattle. He also gained 60 yards on the ground, for a total of 235 all-purpose yards. Murray now has 359 yards rushing for the year, which has complemented his passing game really well.

Having said that, we’re still yearning for much more from the 25-year-old. In Week 10, Murray will face a Rams defense that is pretty good when it comes to limiting opposing QBs. As if that wasn’t challenging enough, Murray is also nursing a hamstring injury. However, reports have come in indicating that he is likely to be okay for this game.

Despite the difficult matchup, Murray should still be productive. We see him going for a total of 280+ all-purpose yards to go along with two touchdowns.

1. Cardinals get payback on the Rams

While the Rams have lost to the Cardinals only once since October 2017, we feel like Week 10 will be a different story. Even if the Rams have beaten the Cardinals five times at home, Los Angeles just hasn’t looked right for most of this season. To make matters worse, given that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is presently in concussion protocol, their stranglehold on Arizona is in major jeopardy.

On the other end of the field, while Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is dealing with a hamstring ailment, he should still play. With him under center, we think Arizona has a good shot of coming out with a win over Los Angeles. Consider also that since Hopkins’ return from suspension, the Cardinals have averaged the sixth-most points (29.7). Meanwhile, the Rams have been held to 14 or fewer points in five of their last six games.

Yes, we remember that the Rams defeated the Cardinals 20-12 in Week 3, but Los Angeles is just too banged up right now. The Cardinals will exploit the Rams’ seventh-worst scoring defense when at home en route to a huge Week 10 victory.