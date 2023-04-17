Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022. Get in touch: colin.gallant0@gmail.com

The Arkansas Razorbacks got a massive boost for 2023 after star guard El Ellis announced his decision to transfer from Louisville on Monday.

The former Cardinal led his team in scoring last season before entering the transfer portal earlier in April. Although he committed to Arkansas on Monday, he’s still going through the NBA Draft process, and may defer instead of heading to the Razorbacks in 2023.

It’s an interesting development after Ellis had previously said that he was happy in Louisville.

“I just don’t feel comfortable going to another school. I feel like Louisville is the place for me,” he said back in March, according to Fan Nation’s Louisville Report.

“Even through everything that’s been going on – the coaching change, the records, everything like that – I feel like if I’m going to come back and go to college again, I’m going to come back to Louisville because I didn’t finish the way I wanted to. I want to leave as a winner, a that’s something I didn’t get to do. If college is going to be the next option for me, then I’m coming back to Louisville.”

The Cardinals went just 4-28 last season, so it makes sense for Ellis to join a program with a brighter future in the short-term. Arkansas is fresh off a run to the Sweet 16 at the NCAA Tournament last month.

The senior guard had declared for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, but entered his name in the transfer portal on Apr. 6. He has one year of college basketball remaining due to a COVID waiver year of eligibility, per Matthew McGavic of the Louisville Report.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound El Ellis was excellent for the team last season, averaging 17.7 points per game and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 41 percent from the field, and he figures to make an immediate impact for the Arkansas Razorbacks next season.