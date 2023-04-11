Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Former Louisville forward Jae’Lyn Withers committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels on Tuesday, according to a Tuesday report from Inside Carolina staff writer Sherrell McMillan.

A former four-star recruit out of Cleveland, Ohio, Withers committed to the Cardinals over offers from Texas A&M, UConn, Florida, Arizona, Oklahoma State and Virginia, among others, according to 247Sports. He has three recorded seasons with Louisville, playing in 81 games and starting in 64 for Cardinals teams that cycled through head coaches in Chris Mack, Mike Pegues and Kenny Payne.

Withers averaged 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game for a Louisville squad that went 4-28 overall and 2-18 against conference opponents last season. Guard El Ellis, who led Louisville with 17.7 points per game 32 games played, entered the transfer portal two years with the Cardinals earlier this month.

Withers scored six points and grabbed seven rebounds during an 80-62 loss to the Boston College Eagles in the first round of the ACC Championship tournament.

“They brought great energy, great physicality to the game, toughness,” Payne said of the Eagles, via Louisville. “The stuff they did to us around the basket, offensive rebounding, to score 49, basically 50 points in the second half, that was the difference in the game.

“I thought they competed. I thought at times they were the aggressor for most of the second half, and they put us on our heels and made us look bad because they played with more fire, more toughness, more fight than we did.”

UNC guard Caleb Love decided to enter his name into the transfer portal after three years with North Carolina Basketball in late March, the junior guard announced in a statement.

“My time at UNC has been rewarding and has inspired me to grow on and off the court,” Love said in his statement. “I’m extremely thankful to God for this journey.”