Nike Basketball recently unveiled an entire slate of upcoming releases throughout the next year via their Nike SNKRS app. All their most popular performance models, include Kevin Durant's Nike KD 18, will see a number of unique upcoming releases in terms of their colorways and themes. Up next for Durant, we'll see yet another homage to the DMV area with confirmation of an upcoming Nike KD 18 “International Blue.”

Houston Rockets' Kevin Durant hails from the Washington D.C. area and he's always been active in showing support for the towns that brought him up. He reps a massive “MARYLAND” tattoo across his back along with a Washington Nationals “W” logo on his stomach, constantly showing love through his signature sneaker releases as well.

There isn't another sneaker as iconic to the DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia) area as the Nike Air Foamposite. The region adopted the trend as their own with celebrity sneakerheads like rapper Wale always putting the Foamposite above all else. Kevin Durant will now offer a new take on one of his all-time personal favorite pairs of sneakers.

Nike KD 18 “International Blue”

For the DMV… Nike KD 18 “Foamposite” @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/aQ3C2QJZVc — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet



The Nike KD 18 will arrive in an International Blue/Multi-Color-Black in paying homage to the OG “Royal” Nike Air Foamposite. The uppers of the sneaker, inspired by the Nike Terra Humara, will feature metallic foamposite material extending through the toebox, midsole, and heel. The shoes will also feature an icy translucent outsole and a mesh underlay, both characteristics of the Foamposite silhouette.

Both the medial and lateral Nike logos along with the “KD” tongue logo appear in an iridescent hue to further accent the contrasting black aspects. The laces will feature a blue speckle through the middle to finish the look for what is shaping up to be one of the more unique Nike KD 18 releases we've seen thus far.

The release dates have been disputed between Fall 2025 and Spring 2026, so we're still awaiting a solid drop date and official word from Nike. The pair will retail for $160, releasing on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers in limited numbers.

What do you think of this Foamposite look on the Nike KD 18?