The Arkansas Razorbacks are adding new talent to their roster via the transfer portal, with Washington Huskies guard Keyon Menifield announcing that he will be taking his talents to Arkansas basketball.

In one season for the Huskies, Menifield averaged 10.0 points, 3.1 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 turnovers per game. There’s still work to be done when it comes to his shooting efficiency, as he shot just 41.0 percent from the field, 33.0 percent from behind the arc, and just 69.8 percent from the free-throw line last season for the Huskies, and he can definitely still improve on that when he starts working with Arkansas basketball. The Razorbacks finished last season third in the SEC with a 50.6 effective field goal percentage.

There’s still plenty of upside for Menifield, especially since he just got named to the 2022-23 All-Freshman team in the Pac-12. He should add more variety to Arkansas basketball’s offense.

Menifield scored at least 20 points in five games last season, with his most productive scoring outing coming in a February meeting with the Oregon Ducks at home in which he scored 27 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds. He also had a 21-point outing in January versus the Arizona Wildcats at home.

He should be able to find a significant role right away within the Arkansas basketball system following another deep March Madness run by the Razorbacks. Eric Musselman’s team has made it to the NCAA tournament three years in a row now and had just reached the Sweet 16 round, where Arkansas lost to eventual NCAA tournament champions UConn Huskies.