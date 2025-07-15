What a week for the New York Jets! The franchise was able to lock up wide receiver Garrett Wilson earlier on Monday, and followed it up by extending cornerback Sauce Gardner to a four-year contract today. Gardner released the news himself as he gave a heartfelt message to the team and fans about the signing.

“THE DEAL IS DONE. this only the beginning. my brother @allantegardner bts & @ajv got it done. I appreciate the Jets organization for believing in me, my teammates for the blood, sweat, & tears we put in, and JETS NATION… I appreciate y'all supporting me💚 Thank you GOD.”

This deal will now keep Gardner on the Jets for the next six seasons, and this gives him $60 million guaranteed to make him the highest-paid cornerback of all time. This deal is the same structured deal as the one that Wilson signed earlier on Tuesday.

Sauce Gardner among CBs since entering the league 🥫 90.7 PFF Grade (1st)

🥫 43 forced incompletions (T-1st)

🥫 50.9% completion rate allowed (1st) The new highest-paid CB in NFL history 💰 pic.twitter.com/JgkGg4am09 — PFF (@PFF) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

There is no question that the young cornerback is one of the best in the league, and he is also one of the top overall defenders in the game. As you can see from the numbers above, no cornerback has been better since he entered the league. The Cincinnati product is taking the league by storm and will be a major force in helping the Jets see a turnaround in 2025. With Justin Fields now at quarterback, the Jets offense will look different, but the defense is what will win games for the Jets, coached by Aaron Glenn. Coach Glenn may also be the perfect coach for Gardner and his talent.

The Jets will be an intriguing team to watch in the AFC East this season. The Buffalo Bills are the clear favorite, but second place has no clear favorite, and the Jets, New England Patriots, and Miami Dolphins could make a splash this season.