Arkansas basketball is the type of program that casual fans may not think about yet, but they will in due time. The Razorbacks have qualified for the Sweet Sixteen in three of the last four seasons, and have now made one of the splashiest coaching hires in recent memory.
The hiring of John Calipari has inspired praise from former Arkansas boss Eric Musselman, via Connor Morrissette of USCfootball.com.
“You see what’s going on at Arkansas right now, that proves how great of a job that is,” said Musselman.
Musselman helped build the program into a major player in the SEC, sporting a 111-59 record during his time in Fayeteville. While his run was admirable, Calipari's track record is on another level. The hall-of-fame coach has established himself as a legend of the sport after many deep postseason runs with Kentucky, and now looks to take Arkansas to the same heights. Will Calipari be able to finish what Musselman started?
Eric Musselman accurately assessed how well Arkansas basketball is doing
Musselman makes a good point, as the Arkansas head coaching job is an example of the best-case scenario for an incoming coach. The program is steadily rising, and has the potential to become a perennial title contender in due time. However, the Razorbacks aren't yet expected to win the championship every season, as they don't have an elite history of winning.
Coaching a blue-blood school, on the other hand, comes with immense pressure. In 2021, for example, Duke coach Jon Scheyer was tasked with filling Mike Krzyzewski's shoes. “Coach K,” of course, won five National Titles across 42 seasons with the Blue Devils. That's quite a legacy to follow up.
As well as Musselman did with Arkansas, Calipari has no reason to be fazed. “Coach Cal” won a title in 2012, and is a three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year. If he can succeed in a high-pressure, blue-blood environment like Lexington, there's no reason why he can't take Arkansas to new heights.
Calipari will essentially be building from scratch, as most of the Razorbacks' former players are transferring or declaring for the NBA Draft, via Best of Arkansas Sports. However, he won't have an issue recruiting new talent as one of the most popular and well-respected coaches in the game.
One possible strategy is to bring his 2024 recruiting class for Kentucky over to Arkansas. Kentucky's 2024 class is ranked No. 2 in the nation, via 247 Sports. The formidable list includes four five-star recruits, and while he may not be able to bring them all with him, the Razorbacks will be in a good position if he can even bring a few of them.
Additionally, Calipari's clout will help Arkansas land talent in the transfer portal, where the program will look to round out the roster with reliable veterans. Either way, Musselman's classy vote of confidence for his former team should age well, as Calipari's status and respect will go a long way towards continuing the Razorbacks' upward trajectory.