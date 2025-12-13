The college football world was turned into Saturday afternoon's Cricket Celebration Bowl, as it turned into a four-overtime classic that saw Chennis Berry and South Carolina State become the HBCU national champions. But, in the fourth overtime, Ryan Stubblefield found Tyler Smith for the two-point conversion as he ran into the right side of the endzone. But, after the replay, it appeared that he didn't convert as he crossed out of bounds when he hit paydirt.

Let me clarify the TD rule for everyone who watched the Celebration Bowl today. The end zone does NOT stop at the pylon. The end zone is an infinite line and as long as the ball crosses that imaginary plane at ANY point before a body part touches, it is a TD. So it was indeed a… — Coach Willie Simmons (@HCWillieSimmons) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Former Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons, who won the Celebration Bowl in 2023, weighed in on the call via his X account.

“Let me clarify the TD rule for everyone who watched the Celebration Bowl today. The end zone does NOT stop at the pylon. The end zone is an infinite line and as long as the ball crosses that imaginary plane at ANY point before a body part touches, it is a TD. So it was indeed a TD! Proud of both teams as it was a hard fought game! Congratulations to SC State and HC Chennis Berry! It was indeed a classic!”

South Carolina State was down 21-0 at halftime, with the offense and defense looking out of sync as Cam Peters had arguably the greatest game of his collegiate career. But Berry and his coaching staff devised a strategy that saw the Bulldogs win the second half and overtime 41-17, even withstanding the loss of starting quarterback William Adkins IV.

Although the two-point conversation is hotly contested, there's no doubt that South Carolina State pulled off a tremendous comeback that was the crescendo to the best Celebration Bowl in history.