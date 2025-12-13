One historic college football rivalry gets a week all to itself for good reason. Army football taking on old rival Navy draws millions of viewers in annually. But Saturday's contest came with multiple twists and turns before Navy pulled out the win.

The Black Knights erased a slow start to lead 13-7 at the half. But Blake Horvath threw the game-winning eight-yard touchdown pass with 6:32 left — eventually leading to the 17-16 win.

And that Horvath to Eli Heidenreich pass came during a crucial fourth-and-goal sequence.

Horvath dealt with a upper body injury that ruled him out versus Notre Dame. But he overcame the ailment to lead the Midshipmen past the rival Black Knights.

This year's game took place inside the Baltimore Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium. The game immediately sparked intrigue with the uniform reveal — which honored history on both sides.

🔥 The Army-Navy alternate uniforms are always so good. The Navy helmets in particular here are incredible. pic.twitter.com/1K415aQz8x — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 13, 2025

Navy also hit a new accolade: Hitting its first back-to-back 10-win seasons in program history.

Notable reactions for epic Army vs. Navy game

Article Continues Below

David Ubben of The Athletic was one who was on the edge of his seat for the contest.

“Army-Navy always delivers,” Ubben posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Past Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III handed the game this big title.

“The Army- Navy game is the GREATEST RIVALRY IN ALL OF SPORTS,” Griffin posted on his X page.

The contest even drew out one head coach from the Southeastern Conference. Shane Beamer of South Carolina joined his son in taking in the atmosphere.

“So excited to experience my first Army-Navy game today w Hunter!!!! Still two hours from kickoff and I’m already blown away with the pageantry and emotion of the game,” Beamer posted on his social media page.

Both teams are bowl eligible with Army finishing 6-6 but Navy ending the season 10-2.