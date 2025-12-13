The Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers agreed on a trade on Saturday. It's a two-for-one player deal, as Kansas City is adding two players to its roster while Milwaukee gets one.

Reports indicate that the Brewers are sending outfielder Isaac Collins and relief pitcher Nick Mears to the Royals in exchange for reliever Angel Zerpa, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Milwaukee makes a move with the hopes of improving the bullpen, while Kansas City gets a good outfielder and another relief pitcher.

“The Kansas City Royals are acquiring outfielder Isaac Collins and right-handed reliever Nick Mears in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, sources tell ESPN…Left-handed reliever Angel Zerpa is headed back to the Milwaukee Brewers in the deal that sends Isaac Collins and Nick Mears to Kansas City, sources tell ESPN.”

Collins emerged as a solid hitter for the Brewers in 2025. He stepped in nicely for the club, finishing with a .263 batting average and .368 OBP while recording 98 hits, nine home runs, and 54 RBIs through 372 at-bats. He also had 16 stolen bases on the season.

Meanwhile, Nick Mears had arguably the best campaign of his six-year career so far in Milwaukee. He ended the season with a 3.49 ERA and 0.971 WHIP while recording 46 strikeouts through 56.2 innings pitched. Both players the Royals acquired are coming off big years, which bodes well for Kansas City.

As for the Brewers, the club is adding someone they believe is an upgrade in the bullpen. Although he had the second-worst ERA in his career so far, the fifth-year reliever seemingly has the potential to be a great addition to the bullpen. He ended 2025 with a 4.18 ERA and 1.376 WHIP while recording 58 strikeouts (career-high) through 64.2 innings pitched.