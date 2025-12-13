For the second consecutive season, Navy defeated Army in the 2025 college football regular season finale. The win gives the Midshipmen a 10-2 record entering bowl season, setting a new program record.

By winning its 10th game of the year, Navy secured back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in school history, according to ESPN. They went 10-3 in 2024 to set up the milestone achievement.

NAVY COMES BACK TO GET THE RIVALRY WIN OVER ARMY‼️ Back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time in Navy history 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eGmWNXCIfK — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Navy has already accepted a bid to the Liberty Bowl, where it will face Cincinnati. Should they win that game, they could tie the program's single-season record with 11 wins.

Navy's win did not come easily, but it escaped with a 17-16 win over Army to put a bow on the regular season. The Midshipmen found themselves down by as many as nine points in the game and appeared to be on the ropes for most of the second half before mounting a late comeback.

Star quarterback Blake Horvath led his team to victory, just as he did a year ago. Horvath threw for just 82 passing yards, but took 34 carries for 107 rushing yards. The senior accounted for two total touchdowns in the win.

The win gives Horvath another accomplishment in his decorated Navy football career. The Hilliard, Ohio, native already has his name littered across program records as he continues to build his case as the best player in school history.

Horvath narrowly outdueled Army quarterback Cale Hellums, who made his Army-Navy debut. Hellums also threw for 82 passing yards and took 25 carries for 100 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Army has also already accepted a bowl invite despite the loss. The Black Knights secured their sixth win with a 27-24 nod over UTSA on Nov. 29 to earn themselves a Fenway Bowl bid, where they will face UConn on Dec. 27.