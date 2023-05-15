Mikel Arteta, the manager of Arsenal, didn’t hold back in assigning blame for his team’s disappointing loss against Brighton, which effectively dashed their hopes of winning the title, as reported by mirror. Arteta seemed to place the responsibility squarely on his own shoulders for the unraveling of Arsenal’s title challenge following the 3-0 defeat at the Emirates, ultimately gifting Manchester City the league.

In a match where Brighton outclassed the Gunners both tactically and physically, Arsenal was left chasing shadows. The Seagulls’ relentless pressing and astute ball control exposed the lack of composure within the Arsenal ranks. Arteta, visibly disappointed, openly admitted to feeling accountable for letting down the fans who had high expectations. In his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the Spaniard candidly expressed, “I hate the feeling of letting people down when they’re really expecting something. That’s the biggest regret I have today.”

Reflecting on the sudden turn of events, Arteta highlighted the contrasting emotions experienced within a short span of time. He acknowledged, “A week ago, I was standing here feeling proud, and today we have to apologize for the performance in the second half. It was not acceptable.”

While mathematically there might still be a chance to clinch the title, Arteta acknowledged that the current situation made it impossible to entertain such thoughts. He stressed the need for introspection, understanding the reasons behind the team’s poor display, and finding a different approach moving forward.

The match against Brighton marked Arsenal’s poorest performance of the season, with the team clearly second-best right from the opening whistle. Arteta and his players will undoubtedly have to engage in deep reflection and regroup quickly to salvage the remainder of their campaign.

The defeat against Brighton serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead for Arteta and his squad. It will require a strong collective response, both on and off the pitch, to restore confidence and strive for better results in the future.