Published November 30, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Assassin’s Creed (AC) Valhalla’s The Last Chapter update came out earlier than its supposed December 6 release.

Originally, AC Valhalla’s The Last Chapter update would come out this coming December 6, 2022. However, a tweet from the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account announced that “due to an unforeseen glitch in the Animus”, The Last Chapter would release early. This came as a surprise to many, as it seemingly came out of nowhere. Players who log in to the game can now download the patch, although the patch size varies from platform to platform. Ubisoft kindly provided the patch size for each platform:

Xbox Series X|S: 15.1 GB

Xbox One: 13 GB

PlayStation®5: 1.82 GB

PlayStation®4: 1.46 GB

PC: 13.19 GB

This free expansion, as the name implies, is the last content update the two-year-old game will receive. It is also the last post-launch content support the game will get. This expansion will wrap up Eivor’s story in the game. It also ties up any and all loose ends the player may have in the story. The official post on Ubisoft’s page describes it as such:

Eivor’s alliances are forged and her clan has its foothold in England, now the time has come to come to terms with her visions of Odin. Join Eivor in her final journey as she meets with old friends and foes in the narrative conclusion to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Other than a story wrap-up, players will also receive a weekly free premium item from the Animus Store. This resets every Tuesday at 6:00 AM. The item players will get is random, and can be any of the items in the Animus Store. The only exception, according to Ubisoft, is the licensed content. Other than that, players can also receive rewards they may have missed from the game’s four Festivals. The rewards will be available from Merchants once a specific quest is completed. Players can use their Silver coins to get these rewards. Ubisoft is also adding new mounts and a raven as a sign of thanks for the continued support of players.

Supposedly, The Last Chapter update will come out on the same day when Ubisoft officially returns to Steam. Sadly, although the update is out now, players who want to buy a Steam version of the game will still have to wait until December 6, 2022.