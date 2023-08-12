Back when the Houston Astros were still in rebuild mode in the early 2010s, one name always popped up in their top prospects list — Jon Singleton. Singleton was a valued piece in the organization, as he was a first baseman that hit for power and got on base at a considerable clip. Many thought he'd be a huge part of the Astros' eventual turnaround. However, off-court troubles doomed Singleton's career, putting a pause on his playing days from 2017 to 2021.

Nevertheless, it seems like it's not too late for Singleton to write a storybook continuation — and ending — to his topsy-turvy career. Playing in just his third game for the Astros' big league team ever since the ballclub plucked him off free agency in late June, the 31-year old first baseman hit a towering three-run home run to give his team a 3-1 lead in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels.

Jon Singleton goes deep in a Major League game for the first time since 2015! pic.twitter.com/qiTocRHVSe — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2023

What made this home run from Jon Singleton special, beyond giving his team the lead and further twisting the knife into the guts of Angels fans, is that this was the first baseman's first home run in the majors since July 29, 2015, which, coincidentally, also came against the same division rival.

Singleton played out of his mind on the plate on Friday. In addition to hitting the aforementioned three-run moonshot, he hit another dinger in the third inning, this time a two-run shot, giving him a total of five runs batted in on the night. Moreover, Singleton added one walk and one base hit, giving the already-deep Astros team yet another viable weapon to deploy in the lineup.

This triumphant return from Jon Singleton is nothing short of remarkable. Singleton, by 2015, struggled to the point where the Astros demoted him back to Triple-A. And then in the subsequent years, the troubled first baseman didn't play up to par, even receiving a demotion to Double-A in 2017.

During that time, however, Singleton had troubles with substance abuse, and as a consequence of his actions, the Astros released him. The first baseman then had to seek help, and now, he's back in the major league bringing the lessons he's learned over the years with him. And he seems to be a much better player because of it.