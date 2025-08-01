The Major League Baseball trade deadline was a make-or-break point for teams around the league. The Minnesota Twins were one of many teams that sold their big pieces. The Twins made the biggest deal of the day when they sent Carlos Correa back to the Houston Astros. Days before the MLB trade deadline, Minnesota president Derek Falvey was honest with his star infielder.

Correa's exit was one of many moves the Twins made. Minnesota sent closer Jhoan Durán to the Philadelphia Phillies and shipped former All-Star Willi Castro to the Chicago Cubs. For a team that had great stretches earlier this season, the trade deadline was a reminder of just how far away they are from serious contention. For now, they are back at the drawing board.

Falvey is not the perfect team president, but he took the time to break things down for Correa. According to the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Dan Hayes, each side met and had a conversation about the team's future.

“The direction we are going,” Falvey said, “is not the one you signed up for.”

Correa signed a large deal to leave the Astros for the Twins back in 2022. However, he waived his no-trade clause in order to facilitate a reunion with his former teammates in Houston. However, he said that he respected Falvey for how he handled the process.

“When he told (me) that we were going to go into rebuild mode, I said then I deserve to go somewhere where I have a chance to win and my kids can watch me go out there in the playoffs and perform,” Correa said. “He agreed with me, and he said out of respect for me, he would get to work.”

Falvey did his best to send Correa to a contender amid the MLB trade deadline chaos. Of course, Correa had a no-trade clause and would only waive it to return to Houston.

While his time in Minnesota was largely disappointing, the shortstop walks away with fond memories. Now his focus shifts to replacing Isaac Paredes as the Astros' third baseman. If he can, there is no reason why he cannot help his former team add another trophy to their dynasty.