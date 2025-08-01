The Carlos Correa reunion with the Houston Astros was one of the headliners of the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline. The Minnesota Twins informed Correa that they were not going in the direction that they had hoped, and wanted to trade him to a contender. Correa knew there was only one team that made sense.

“I let them know there was only one team I would allow that to happen.”

Former MLB player Cameron Maybin, who played for a ton of MLB teams, weighed in on the move.

“Carlos Correa back to the Astros just feels right. The fire, the leadership, the clutch gene, the October résumé. One of the best postseason players alive back where it all started. Just bring back Breggy too while you’re at it. I can’t wait to see him point to his watch. This race to October is gonna be fun!”

Maybin played for the Astros in 2017, and that was the only time he was in Houston. It seems he still has a lot of love for the organization and his former teammate.

Correa's first game back as an Astro will be against Alex Bregman and the Boston Red Sox. Bregman is Correa's former teammate, and they played next to each other in the infield for many seasons.

Correa won't be playing shortstop this time around; instead, he will man the hot corner as Jeremy Pena will take over shortstop. Correa spoke about the position change.

“I’ve been asking the Twins to play third base for the last two years,” Correa revealed Thursday. “But it was not aligning because of how we were constructed. When they told me the Astros wanted me for third base, I was like, that would be perfect.”

Pena is set to return from his injury to play alongside Correa for the first time.