The Houston Astros have on absolute fire this season. After a so-so first few months, the reigning American League champions have bounced back in a huge way. Now, they are poised to take control of the AL again off the back of their insane pitching stability from guys like Justin Verlander and power from hitters.

However, the grueling 162-season has taken a toll of some of their older stars. On Sunday, the resurgent Justin Verlander exited the Astros’ game against the Baltimore Orioles after just three innings. Verlander was having an excellent game before his exit, striking out six of the nine batters he faced. After the game, star third baseman Alex Bregman shared his thoughts on the 39-year-old’s injury. (via Mark Berman)

Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) on @JustinVerlander: “Obviously, extremely concerned. Feel like he’s been the best pitcher in Baseball all year long. We’re very fortunate to have him.” pic.twitter.com/YLYLS3fssh — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) August 28, 2022

Justin Verlander is having a season like no other for the Houston Astros prior to this injury. After nearly two years off the field, the 39-year-old is having a career year on the mound. He currently sports a league-best 1.87 ERA, striking out 148 batter in the process. Verlander is making a serious case to win the Cy Young Award for the third time in his career.

The Astros will sorely miss Verlander if he ends up missing time due to his injury. However, they have a bevy of talent in the rotation and their bullpen to carry them through this stretch. Players such as Framber Valdez and the returning Lance McCullers will pick up the slack for the team.

Bregman will also spearhead the Astros’ potent offense to back up their banged-up pitcher. Will this be the year Houston finally redeems themselves from their controversial 2017 World Series win?