Astros’ Justin Verlander removed early from Sunday’s start vs. Orioles

Houston Astros ace and AL Cy Young candidate Justin Verlander was removed from his start against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday after just three innings on the mound. The Astros pulled Verlander from the game after he threw just 60 pitches against the Orioles, logging three scoreless innings. The Astros initially did not provide a reason for Verlander’s early removal, but Brian McTaggart later reported that Verlander was removed due to right calf discomfort.

Justin Verlander left the game with right calf discomfort, the team said. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 28, 2022

Verlander had been dealing early on in the game, racking up six strikeouts during the first three innings. He did surrender three hits, but none of them were converted into runs by the Orioles. In total, Verlander threw 60 pitches, 39 of which were strikes, and did not walk a single batter.

Seth Martinez came on in the fourth inning to replace Verlander in what was a 0-0 ball game. He made quick work of the Orioles in the fourth inning, striking out one and retiring the side in order.

Justin Verlander, the leading candidate for the AL Cy Young, is out of today's game after only three innings. Seth Martinez is taking over for him in the fourth against Baltimore. There is no immediate word about why Verlander has been pulled after 60 pitches. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 28, 2022

Losing Verlander for any period of time would be a significant blow for the Astros. Given his recent injury history, seeing the 39-year-old removed from his start should have alarm bells sounding in the minds of all Astros fans. Hopefully, the calf discomfort is nothing more than a blip on the radar for the 39-year-old superstar.

Justin Verlander pitched in just one appearance from 2020-2021, missing almost two full seasons due to injuries. He was sharp as ever in his return to action for the Astros this season and is considered the favorite to win the AL Cy Young. On the year, Verlander has recorded a 1.87 ERA across 23 starts, striking out 148 batters and walking 25 across 149.0 innings on the mound.