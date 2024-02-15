Ryan Pressly addresses the Astros' Josh Hader signing.

It isn't often that a closer who saved over 30 games in back-to-back seasons is replaced. Yet, that is exactly what happened to Ryan Pressly after the Houston Astros signed Josh Hader this past offseason. It was recently revealed that Hader will indeed be Houston's new closer, so Pressly will likely pitch the 8th inning in 2024. Pressly addressed Houston's decision to sign Hader on Thursday, referring to the move as a “surprise.”

“Yeah, it was a surprise, but he makes our team better,” Pressly said of Hader, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. “He’s hands down one of the best relievers in the game. When you add him to our bullpen, we’re just that much better now.”

Pressly's attitude about the situation demonstrates his unselfishness. However, nobody would blame Pressly if he was frustrated about the situation, since he didn't deserve to lose the closing role. In the end, though, he seems to understand that the Hader acquisition will help the Astros win more games.

Astros new-look bullpen will scare opposing offenses

The Astros bullpen was already respectable. Adding Hader to the relief core will only enhance the entire dynamic of this bullpen. Opposing offenses will be in for quite the challenge trying to score in the 8th and 9th innings when Ryan Pressly and Josh Hader take the mound.

Houston's depth and talent in the bullpen will help them in pivotal fashion this season. The starting rotation is still reliable as well, while the offense will provide more than enough run support to consistently win games.

The Astros have built a dynasty of sorts over the years, and they fully expect to make a World Series run once again in 2024. Hader and Pressly will play pivotal roles in Houston's success throughout the upcoming 2024 campaign.