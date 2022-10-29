Trey Mancini’s struggles leave Astros manager Dusty Baker with no choice before World Series Game 2

The Houston Astros have revealed their starting lineup for Game 2 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and manager Dusty Baker made several changes across the board. For one, the longtime manager opted to bench Trey Mancini, as Yordan Alvarez will slot into the designated hitter role and Aledmys Diaz will start out in left field.

Mancini has struggled to get going in the postseason. He failed to record a hit and struck out twice in four at-bats in Game 1. Overall, Mancini does not have a hit in 16 at-bats in this year’s postseason, and he boasts a lowly .105 OBP.

During a press conference ahead of Game 2 of the World Series, Baker noted he wants Mancini to “get more aggressive” at the plate, but at the end of the day, it is the Astros slugger who has to take care of business.

“Well, you just got to — I mean, you talk to ’em, try to instill confidence in him as much as you can,” Baker said. “I’ve tried to show as much confidence as I can, trying to match him up with the guys I thought that that was the best matchups. I just told him, I think you need to get more aggressive because you’re taking some fastballs that are right there, possibly.

“But like I’ve said in the past, I mean, you can talk to whoever you want to talk to, but when it’s time to get in the box, they’re in the box all by themselves.”

With Alvarez being called on to DH and with Diaz set to patrol left field, Baker will have a fair share of options to make lineup and defensive changes in Game 2.

“Also, it’s a matter of getting Diaz in the game in left field tonight, and then if something happens later in the game or if I got to take him out for defense, I have some bodies that I can do it without really tearing up my lineup,” Baker said.

“And if I have Alvarez in left field, and then you’re tempted to take him out, not necessarily for defense, but possibly for more speed or something, and then you’re always fearful that they tie up the game and then his spot comes up in the 15th inning or something, you know what I mean? So that’s why I kind of alternate ’em.”

In the big picture, Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Astros in Game 2, as he aims to help the reigning AL champions pick up a crucial win before the series shifts to Philadelphia for the next three games.