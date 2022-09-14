The Houston Astros are in prime position to make yet another deep run in the playoffs. Entering play Tuesday night, Houston sits atop the American League West by a ridiculous 11.5 games over the Seattle Mariners. More importantly, they lead the New York Yankees by six games for home field advantage throughout the AL playoffs. Much of that has to do with the hitting of Yordan Alvarez.

Alvarez is having a breakout year for Houston. He leads the team in batting average at .293, home runs with 32 and OPS at .989. Some of those marks for Alvarez rank among the best in all of baseball. But one aspect of his game that has gone unnoticed has been his defensive play.

That of course is because he spent the majority of his season and career as the designated hitter. However, the Astros slugger has actually played left field 48 games this season and has done so very well.

Yordan Alvarez earlier today: “I think some people are surprised that I’m able to play there in left field, especially since I came up as a designated hitter. I think I’m changing some people’s minds that I can play there every day.” – https://t.co/lim1lOKrrf — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) September 13, 2022

“I think some people are surprised that I’m able to play there in left field, especially since I came up as a designated hitter. I think I’m changing some people’s minds that I can play there every day,” Alvarez said to reporters Tuesday.

Yordan Alvarez has only committed just two errors this season with a .974 fielding percentage. In contrast, he has seven outfield assists this season. But because of his hulking frame and sluggish style, most perceive him as the prototypical DH. But he is far from it.

Alvarez is a cornerstone for the Astros franchise and should be for years to come.