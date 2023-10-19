The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers face off again tonight in Game 4 of the ALCS. The Astros were able to get the job done last night, defeating the Rangers 8-5 and cutting their series deficit to 2-1. The Rangers will look to defend home field tonight with a win and head back to Houston up 3-1 in the series. For the Astros, this is another pivotal game in the series, as they look to return home with the series tied 2-2. Let's take a look at what MLB The Show simulated for Game 4 of the ALCS.

The starters in this one are Jose Urquidy for the Astros and Andrew Heaney for the Rangers. Urquidy is 1-0 with a 3.18 ERA this postseason, while Heaney is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA.

Final Score: Astros

This outcome doesn't come as too much of a surprise. With this win, the Astros would improve to 8-1 at Globe Life Field this season. This would also add a win to their tremendous road record in the playoffs recently. In their past eighteen games, the Astros are 15-3 on the road. That's a huge statistic that contributed to their championship season a year ago.

The pitching for the Astros was on point for both teams until a tumultuous fifth inning on the mound for Heaney. He gave up five runs, including a home run from Kyle Tucker and an RBI double from Yordan Alvarez. The Rangers were able to bounce back. They even held a 6-5 lead heading into the ninth inning thanks to three RBIs from Adolis Garcia.

It was a disastrous ninth inning for the Rangers that ripped victory away from them. Closer Will Smith gave up a whopping five runs in the ninth inning to put the Rangers in a 10-6 hole. A rare home run from Mauricio Dubon drove in three runs for the Astros and that was more than enough for the win.

The Astros know what it takes to win a World Series, and a win tonight would get them one step closer to that goal. The Rangers shouldn't be reeling if they lose tonight, but a win to take some pressure off would be huge for Texas.

Game 4 of the ALCS starts at 8:03 PM ET.

