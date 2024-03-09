The Houston Astros are gearing up for another run after their strong 2023 season in the AL West. Houston has massive contributors returning, but they signed left-handed pitcher Josh Hader in free agency. Hader discussed his relationship with Ryan Pressly amid the Astros pitchers' new roles.
Josh Hader believes in Houston's bullpen depth
After signing him to a five-year, $95 million deal in free agency, the Astros named Hader their closing pitcher. Of course, this sparked questions about Ryan Pressly's role considering he is also a closer. Nevertheless, Josh Hader believes having multiple weapons is a good thing.
“You can never have too many good pieces in the bullpen. It's great to be a part of something that's already been great…I couldn't ask for much more,” Hader told Mark DeRosa and Robert Flores via MLB Network.
Both Hader and Pressly are two of the most respected closers in the league. The Astros have superior depth by having both pitchers at their disposal.
Before landing in Houston, Hader spent two seasons with the San Diego Padres. Through 61 games in 2023, he amassed 33 saves, which was a top-eight MLB ranking, per ESPN. In addition, he threw 85 strikeouts. His veteran teammate nearly matched his production.
Pressly accumulated 31 saves and threw 74 strikeouts in 65 appearances. The right-hander was vital to Houston's string of regular season and playoff runs.
The Astros hope to get over the hump and make it back to the World Series in 2024. However, they must overcome their AL West foe Texas Rangers. With Hader and Pressly teamed up, Houston's defense should be even stronger than before.