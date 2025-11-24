When the 2025-26 NBA season began, all attention in the Eastern Conference was solely cast on the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks as the only real contenders, simply forgetting about what JB Bickerstaff, Cade Cunningham, and the Detroit Pistons achieved. Well, Cunningham is quickly reminding everyone who the Pistons are, and he's now drawing real MVP attention.

The Pistons are currently 14-2 and have won 12 straight games, the longest active win streak in the NBA.

Not too long ago, Detroit was the laughingstock of the NBA and had lost 28 straight games. There were even those taunting the Pistons and claiming that nobody wants to be “that team.” This season, everyone wishes they were the Pistons, as this group has an established young star playing at an insanely high level, and it's not crazy to think this success will continue.

After earning his first All-NBA selection a season ago, Cunningham has continued to excel at making his team and those around him better.

His assist numbers are up compared to the 2024-25 season, his turnovers are down, and Cunningham simply looks like he belongs with the upper echelon of players in this league. At 24 years old, Cunningham has controlled all the games he's played in, and he isn't afraid of any momentum.

This has helped unlock Jalen Duren's full potential, and it's made Detroit one of the better offensive teams in the league.

The MVP award is an individual award, but team success and a player's impact on his team's ability to win have been major factors influencing who has won the award in recent years.

Nikola Jokic put up historic numbers during the 2023-24 season, but one of the main reasons he won the award over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is that he led the Denver Nuggets to a 57-25 record, the same as Oklahoma City at the top of the West.

Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander's historic year, plus the fact he led the Thunder to 68 wins, allowed him to run away with the award race.

While Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander will once again be battling at the top of the MVP rankings this season, we can't forget about the East and what Cunningham is doing with the Pistons. Should his dominance continue, and the Pistons continue to widen the gap at the top of the conference, he will gain even more MVP attention.

This is especially true if the Pistons can come close to their franchise record of 64 wins in a single season.

For now, Cunningham remains in the hunt for the MVP award, as he comes in above Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic in this week's edition of the rankings.

Previous 2023-24 NBA MVP Rankings: Week 4 | Week 3 | Week 2 | Week 1

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder

Previous ranking: #1

2025-26 season stats: 18 games, 32.2 points, 6.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals, 54.3 FG%, 41.2 3P%

The Thunder are so good that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has not played in the fourth quarter of 11 total games this season. Even so, he is still among the league leaders in scoring and has recorded at least 20 points in every single game this season.

The reigning league MVP is now up to 90 straight games with at least 20 points, putting him two 20-point games away from Wilt Chamberlain for the second-longest streak of such games in NBA history.

It is not crazy to think that the Thunder can break the Golden State Warriors' 73-9 record from the 2015-16 season, and should that happen, there is no way SGA won't be the MVP again. His efficiency and scoring numbers speak for themselves.

2. Nikola Jokic – Denver Nuggets

Previous ranking: #2

2025-26 season stats: 16 games, 30.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 62.8 FG%, 41.8 3P%

Nikola Jokic continues to average a triple-double, but now he and the Denver Nuggets will be tested over the upcoming weeks, since Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun are sidelined with injuries. This will be the biggest chance for Jokic to prove that he is the league's most valuable player, as his contributions will need to keep Denver at the top of the West without key contributors.

Over the last week, Jokic added two more triple-doubles to his name, and he had three more 30-point performances, including a 44-13-7 performance in a 128-123 loss to the Sacramento Kings over the weekend.

Right now, the margin between SGA and Jokic is extremely close, as Jokic leads the league in rebounding and assists, and is one of six players averaging at least 30 points per game.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks

Previous ranking: #3

2025-26 season stats: 13 games, 31.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.2 blocks, 62.9 FG%, 50.0 3P%

If you needed any proof as to just how valuable Giannis Antetokounmpo is to the Milwaukee Bucks, just look at their 0-3 record since he went down with a groin injury. The Bucks are nothing without Antetokounmpo, as he is the reason why they are even in the East championship mix every year.

Giannis consistently carries the Bucks and puts this team on his back every night, which is why he remains in the No. 3 spot on the MVP rankings despite being injured.

Article Continues Below

Antetokounmpo has already missed four games this season, meaning he can only miss 13 more games to remain eligible for end-of-season honors like the MVP award. It will be interesting to keep an eye on when he ultimately returns.

4. Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons

Previous ranking: #7

2025-26 season stats: 13 games, 27.4 points, 9.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 44.4 FG%, 29.1 3P%

Cunningham only trails Jokic in assists this season, and he currently ranks 13th in scoring. More importantly, he's directly impacted the Pistons being 14-2 to this point in the season.

While the West may ultimately be better overall than the East, we have to respect what Cunningham has achieved in Detroit. It isn't easy to be the top team in either conference, and Cunningham is making every night look easy, much like Jokic and Gilgeous-Alexander.

There is a certain calmness and poise to his game that resonates with his teammates, and that is why the Pistons have started the year so strongly. Should their success continue, the only way is up for Cunningham in these MVP rankings.

5. Luka Doncic – Los Angeles Lakers

Previous ranking: #5

2025-26 season stats: 12 games, 34.5 points, 8.9 assists, 8.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 46.7 FG%, 31.1 3P%

Even with LeBron James back in the fold, Luka Doncic has continued his hot streak and scoring for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Doncic currently leads the league in scoring at 34.5 points per game, and he has been the Lakers' leading scorer in all but five games this season. More importantly, he has led the Lakers to a 12-4 record through their first 16 games, putting them behind Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder in the West standings.

This season, Luka looks quicker and more agile, and that has been reflected in his defensive effort. His defensive box plus-minus is the highest it's been in his career, and Doncic is averaging a career-high 2.0 steals per game.

However, it will be hard for him to overtake Gilgeous-Alexander or Jokic, even if he does finish the season leading the league in scoring. Doncic will need to do something heroic and continue carrying the Lakers up the West standings to have a shot at the MVP award.

Just missing the cut

6. Victor Wembanyama – San Antonio Spurs [Ranked No. 4 last week]

7. Alperen Sengun – Houston Rockets [Ranked No. 10 last week]

8. Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers [Unranked last week]

9. Jalen Johnson – Atlanta Hawks [Unranked last week]

10. Josh Giddey – Chicago Bulls [Ranked No. 9 last week]