Ole Miss football faces the most anticipated decision of the 2025 season. Lane Kiffin has CFB fans wondering if it's Oxford, LSU or Florida he'll choose. Kiffin insists his Rebels are undistracted by questions of his future, but one insider dropped a telling take.

Josh Pate of On3/Rivals insists he talks to Kiffin daily. But revealed if he knows anything about Kiffin's 2026 move.

“I will be completely honest with you here. All joking aside. I have spoken to Lane Kiffin every day for the past week. I don’t know where he’s going,” Pate said on his College Football Show.

But that didn't stop Pate from revealing which school, he's learning, is increasing momentum.

‘Strong indications' Ole Miss will lose Lane Kiffin

Kiffin continues to be linked to LSU — which now involves college students making their sales pitch for him. Pate believes Baton Rouge is Kiffin's next location.

“And there are very, very strong indications to make you believe he’s going to LSU. I know what you’re talking about,” Pate said.

Pate, though, reminded listeners that it doesn't mean Kiffin is a lock to succeed Brian Kelly. But reports surfaced of a massive $90 million contract offer LSU made for Kiffin.

Even former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron entered the picture — with thoughts of “Coach O” joining a Kiffin-led Tigers staff. But again, Kiffin remains in place at Oxford.

Ole Miss still has the annual Egg Bowl with rival Mississippi State still to come. But fans continue to be on pins and needles wondering where Kiffin heads. Even Pate himself is wondering the '26 fate of the widely popular head coach.