As of the moment, there are still thousands of raised eyebrows because of the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Draft decision to acquire Bronny James. While a lot of discussions hold semblances of vitriol and negativity, the JJ Redick-led squad does not seem to be fazed with the 55th pick of this year's draft. In fact, Austin Reaves even had very high praise for LeBron James and his son.

Lakers fans will have a lot of discourse and, often, odd conversations about Bronny James. All of that is normal but what matters the most is how the JJ Redick and the rest of the roster react to their NBA Draft pick. Only they will get to tell how great a player and defensive menace the guard out of USC is. Despite none of them getting action through Lakers training camp just yet, Austin Reaves already sees the rookie's addition as a net positive. He even posits that it all trickles down to LeBron James' performance, via Nicole Ganglani of SB Nation.

“For LeBron to just put himself in a position to play with his son, it’s special. I know he will be motivated to play at his peak level. For me to be around them and to see what it’s going to be like, that’s going to be very cool for me,” the Lakers guard declared.

Austin Reaves has a lot of love for the Lakers legend

LeBron is entering his 22nd year in the league and it looks like his plan is to stay with the Lakers for the foreseeable future. Rob Pelinka has given him all the reasons to stay with Bronny and JJ Redick. So, the Lakers legend also returned the favor by taking a pay cut such that they do not fall to the second apron in the coming year.

His ability to grow with the Lakers has also been astounding. Despite the numerous amounts of teammates that LeBron has played with in the past, he still shows a great deal of team chemistry with the newcomers. Even back when Reaves was a new member of the Lakers, LeBron was such a great mentor for him.

“For him to treat me the way he treats me since day one, has been very special to me. It’s been nothing but love,” Reaves added.

Surely, the Lakers have all the incentive to get better in the coming season. After all, despite their lackluster free agency and NBA Draft moves, this core still has the postseason experience along with a big veteran acumen to win games.