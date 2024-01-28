Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is getting tributes from some of his peers in the tennis world.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner is getting some respect from his peers. Tennis stars Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are congratulating Sinner after the 22-year-old won his first Grand Slam title, per the players' social media.

Novak Djokovic has congratulated Jannik Sinner on IG. Class all the way. pic.twitter.com/QG0g2dmto5 — Danny 🐊 (@DjokovicFan_) January 28, 2024

Rafa here to congratulate the new Grand Slam champion, Jannik Sinner 🙌🏼🤩 pic.twitter.com/u0BSH29SNe — rafael_nadal_by_hippo (@rnbyhippo22) January 28, 2024

Sinner came from behind in thrilling fashion to defeat Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open men's single final on Sunday. Down two sets, Sinner played with poise, charging back to defeat Medvedev and win his first Grand Slam title.

The road to the final was difficult for the 22-year-old Italian phenom. Sinner actually had to defeat Djokovic to get to the championship match. Djokovic was the no.1 seed in the tournament, so it was certainly classy for the player to send congratulations to Sinner following their semi-final match.

Nadal didn't play in the 2024 Australian Open due to an ongoing injury. Nadal had surgery last summer on his hip, and still seems to be bothered by lingering pain. It would certainly have been fun to see the veteran go up against the young Sinner. A match between the two will have to wait for another time.

Sinner became the first Italian man to win a grand slam since 1976 with his victory on Sunday. Sinner thanked his parents following the win, and has emerged as a name to watch in men's tennis going forward. In the last three years, Sinner had advanced in several Grand Slam events but never made it to a final. He was part of the Italian team that won the Davis Cup in 2023.