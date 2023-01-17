Novak Djokovic returned to the Australian Open in style in 2023, crushing 75th-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena 6-3, 6-4, 6-0 in a triumphant return to Melbourne for the Serbian superstar on Monday night.

After not being allowed to play in 2022 due to his vaccination status — a move that captured international attention — Djokovic returned to Rod Laver Arena and put on a show for the packed crowd, losing just four points in the third set en route to the dominant win.

“Unbelievable atmosphere. Thank you so much for staying this late, everybody. Also, thank you for giving me such a welcoming and a reception I can only dream of,” he said to the crowd in his on-court interview after the win. “I really feel very happy that I’m back in Australia and I’m back here on the court where I had the biggest success in my career.”

The 35-year-old has won the tournament nine times, but was unable to participate last year after his visa was blocked and he was deported from the country after a legal battle tied to his lack of vaccination against COVID-19.

The Australian government has since relaxed vaccination restrictions, allowing Djokovic to participate this year. He has insisted that whole episode in January 2022 deeply affected him but that he does not hold a grudge, according to ESPN.

With 21 Grand Slam victories, he is just one behind Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal for the most in tennis history by a man; Nadal also won his first-round match at the tournament this week.

If Novak Djokovic can find a way to win his tenth Australian Open, he will return to the all-familiar spot of No. 1 in the ATP rankings, a place he has spent more time in than any other player.

Djokovic will play next against either No. 190 Enzo Couacaud or No. 132 Hugo Dellien in the second round.