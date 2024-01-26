Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Australian Open at the hands of Jannik Sinner, and he wasn't too pleased with his performance.

The Australian Open Final is set, and surprisingly, Novak Djokovic won't be a part of the matchup. That's because the Serbian tennis superstar ended up crashing out of the tournament in the semi-finals at the hands of Jannik Sinner, as he lost in four sets to the rising Italian star.

Djokovic never really found his footing against Sinner, losing the first two sets 6-1 and 6-2, before he barely grinded out a 7-6 victory in the third set. That momentum didn't carry over to the fourth set, as Sinner won it 6-3 to send Djokovic packing. After the match concluded, Djokovic admitted that his performance against Sinner may have been the worst of all time for him in a Grand Slam tournament.

“He's deservedly in the finals. He outplayed me completely. Look, I was, in a way, shocked with my level — in a bad way. There was not much I was doing right in the first two sets. Yeah, I guess this is one of the worst Grand Slam matches I've ever played. At least that I remember.” – Novak Djokovic, ESPN

Novak Djokovic not used to suffering this sort of defeat

Djokovic has done a lot of winning throughout his career, so it's safe to say that these sorts of losses are foreign to him. And typically, even when Djokovic loses, he at least puts up a good fight. Djokovic did his best to prevent Sinner from blowing him out of the water, but he was never really close to pulling out a victory in this one.

Sinner will now advance to the final to take on Daniil Medvedev, and given how impressive his victory over Djokovic was, he will have a lot of momentum to carry over into this huge matchup. Djokovic, meanwhile, will head back to the drawing board to try to figure out where things went wrong, but chances are he will find a way to get over this loss pretty quickly.