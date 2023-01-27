Novak Djokovic is cementing his legacy on top of the tennis world. The Serbian superstar continued his hot streak from last season, barreling his way into yet another Grand Slam finals in the Australian Open. Along the way, Djokovic tied another legend, Serena Williams, for the second-most Grand Slam finals appearances in history, per Tennis TV.

Most Grand Slam singles finals (all-time): 34 – Chis Evert

33 – Serena Williams

33 – Novak Djokovic

32 – Martina Navratilova

31 – Roger Federer

31 – Steffi Graf@DjokerNole & @serenawilliams tied in 2nd place on 33! pic.twitter.com/VCu8eCdTBx — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) January 27, 2023

Novak Djokovic’s Australian Open run continued today after defeating the American Tommy Paul in the semi-final. It was a hard-hitting affair, with Paul giving him a run for his money. In the end, though, Djokovic knocked out Paul, continuing an impressive tournament for the Serbian. Remember, he’s been battling an injury throughout this entire tournament.

The Australian Open Finals will feature two of the best players in the world, with the fourth-ranked Novak Djokovic clashing against the third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas. The two players have been tearing up the tournament, knocking out all of their competition in convincing fashion. It will be exciting to see these two legends duke it out down under.

There’s more history on the line for Novak Djokovic when the Australian Open finals rolls around. He’s already tied Serena Williams for Grand Slam final appearances, and needs two more to be the all-time leader. If he wins against Tsitsipas, he will tie Rafael Nadal’s all-time Grand Slam wins record. That’s insane to see, especially since Djokovic doesn’t appear to be anywhere near done from playing competitively.

The tennis world will be watching this matchup with great interest. Will Djokovic come out on top, or will Tsitsipas play spoiler once again.