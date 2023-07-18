Colorado Avalanche fans have something to cheer for as left wing Andrew Cogliano returns to practice.

The 36-year-old Cogliano suffered a scary neck injury on April 28 after a vicious hit from Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle. The injury, which resulted in a neck fracture during game six of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, forced Cogliano to be shut down for the remainder of the season. He was then ruled out indefinitely. The Avalanche would go on to lose the series 4-3 to the Kraken, being eliminated in just the first round after winning the Stanley Cup the year prior.

Yet, Cogliano is back practicing against the odds, and was one of the first players at practice Tuesday along with teammate Ondrej Pavel. Cogliano's return to the ice was shown in a tweet, per Colorado Avalanche reporter Brennan Vogt.

Andrew Cogliano and Ondrej Pavel are the first out on the ice this morning. Cogliano broke his neck on April 28th in game 6 against Seattle. #Avs #GoAvsGo #EaglesCountry @TheRinkColorado pic.twitter.com/1eQCtBa9SD — Brennan Vogt (@brennan_vogt) July 18, 2023

While the scene at practice was relatively mellow compared to the hits and speed of the game, seeing Cogliano already back on the ice dribbling the puck is very encouraging after a neck injury that could have realistically kept him out much longer than it has.

Andrew Cogliano is entering the 17th season of his career after being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers 25th overall in 2005 and joining the professional team in 2007. He was traded to the Avalanche in March of the 2022 season from the San Jose Sharks, and went on to win the Stanley Cup trophy with the Avalanche. Prior to his injury in the playoffs, Cogliano scored 10 goals during the regular season, his highest total since the 2017-2018 season, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks.