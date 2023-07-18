Colorado Avalanche fans have something to cheer for as left wing Andrew Cogliano returns to practice.

The 36-year-old Cogliano suffered a scary neck injury on April 28 after a vicious hit from Seattle Kraken Jordan Eberle. The injury, which resulted in a neck fracture during game six of the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, forced Cogliano to be shut down for the remainder of the season. He was then ruled out indefinitely. The Avalanche would go on to lose the series 4-3 to the Kraken, being eliminated in just the first round after winning the Stanley Cup the year prior.

Yet, Cogliano is back practicing against the odds, and was one of the first players at practice Tuesday along with teammate Ondrej Pavel. Cogliano's return to the ice was shown in a tweet, per Colorado Avalanche reporter Brennan Vogt.

Live and breathe sports?

🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

While the scene at practice was relatively mellow compared to the hits and speed of the game, seeing Cogliano already back on the ice dribbling the puck is very encouraging after a neck injury that could have realistically kept him out much longer than it has.

RECOMMENDED
Avalanche, Ross Colton, Ross Colton trade, Ross Colton contract, NHL Free Agency

Avalanche ink former Stanley Cup champion after draft-day trade

Tristin McKinstry ·

Colorado Avalanche, NHL Free Agency, offseason

Avalanche 2023 NHL free agency grade

Colin Gallant ·

NHL 24 - Who Should Be The Cover Athlete?

NHL 24 – Who Should Be The Cover Athlete?

Massimo Marchiano ·

Andrew Cogliano is entering the 17th season of his career after being drafted by the Edmonton Oilers 25th overall in 2005 and joining the professional team in 2007. He was traded to the Avalanche in March of the 2022 season from the San Jose Sharks, and went on to win the Stanley Cup trophy with the Avalanche. Prior to his injury in the playoffs, Cogliano scored 10 goals during the regular season, his highest total since the 2017-2018 season, when he was with the Anaheim Ducks.