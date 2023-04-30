My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Colorado Avalanche are gearing up for their huge Game 7 matchup against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday night, but they are going to have to find a way to overcome the loss of Andrew Cogliano if they want to win. Cogliano suffered a vicious hit from Jordan Eberle in the Avs Game 6 win, and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game.

Eberle received time in the penalty box for his hit on Cogliano, but he surprisingly did not receive a suspension for Game 7. That surprise became even more prevalent once the full nature of Cogliano’s injury came to light, as it was revealed that he suffered a fractured neck as a result of Eberle’s hit, and has subsequently been ruled out indefinitely.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Colorado’s Andrew Cogliano suffered a fractured neck in the hit from behind last night in Game 6 versus Seattle. He’s out indefinitely.”

Even if the Avalanche manage to advance past the Kraken, this injury certainly will put an end to Cogliano’s season. Obviously the health and well being of Cogliano are more important given the serious nature of this injury, but he is facing a lengthy timetable when it comes to making a potential return to the ice.

The Avs will keep Cogliano in their hearts as they go out and attempt to extend their season over the Kraken in Game 7. After winning Game 6, momentum is on Colorado’s side, and with home ice working to their advantage here, it looks like this will be a fascinating finale for what has been an exciting series in the first round of the playoffs.