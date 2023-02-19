Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson has a broken ankle and is questionable for a return from injury this season, Mile High Hockey contributor Adrian Hernandez wrote in a Sunday tweet.

Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar said Erik Johnson will miss “weeks” with the lower-body injury, wrote Denver Post Avalanche beat writer Bennett Durando in a Tuesday article.

“I don’t have a tight timeline on him, but he’s out indefinitely,” Bednar said.

Johnson earned seven assists in 51 games played for the Avalanche this season. The 34-year-old defenseman averaged just above 17.5 minutes on the ice before he went down with his injury.

Johnson is on the final year of a seven-year, $42 million contract he signed with the Avalanche in 2015. He shared his excitement to be back with the Avalanche in a pair of tweets in 2015, thanking the Kroenke family and beyond for the long-term extension.

“So excited to be in Denver for 7 more years,” Johnson wrote. “Thank you the best owners the Kroenke family. Also, Joe Sakic, Patrick Roy, Greg Sherman and of course my great teammates & all the awesome Avalanche fans, can’t wait to help bring you more Cups to Denver. Thanks for all the support.”

Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon said he felt relieved after signing an extension of his own in September, becoming the highest-paid player in the NHL with an average annual value of $12.6 million starting in the 2023 season.

“It was a relief,” MacKinnon said. “I didn’t want to play out the season without a deal, I didn’t want to talk about it and think about it. I just want to be part of the team and think about winning another Cup this season,”

The Avalanche will take on the Winnipeg Jets at 6 p.m. MST on Friday at the Canada Life Centre. The game will be broadcasted on Altitude Sports.