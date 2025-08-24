There are massive expectations at North Carolina football this season, in Bill Belichick's first year as head coach. Those expectations went up yet another notch on Sunday. Belichick announced the Tar Heels are getting a documentary series from Hulu, per On3.

“I know that you guys have heard that there was a lot of interest in doing a lets call it a season-long documentary or season-long show about North Carolina football. And so I’m excited to share with you that we will be doing that with EverWonder and Hulu that will showcase our football program,” Belichick said. “This is about the UNC football program, there’s obviously a lot of interest in it, and it will stream on Hulu later this fall.”

The name of the docuseries hasn't been released yet, the outlet reported. Belichick takes over the Tar Heels program, after the school parted ways with Mack Brown.

Belichick made waves in the college football world this offseason, as he announced he would return to coaching. The former New England Patriots coach spent 2024 out of coaching. He left the Patriots following the 2023 campaign.

Will Bill Belichick turn North Carolina football into a national power?

College football fans are anxious to see what Belichick can do at North Carolina this season. So are North Carolina football fans, who want the school to become the top program in the ACC.

Brown had success when he was at North Carolina in recent years. He couldn't get the team though to the College Football Playoff. During the 2024 season, North Carolina won just six games.

Belichick says he hopes this new Hulu series shows fans how much passion his North Carolina football team has. His hiring has already helped the team in recruiting and ticket sales.

“It’ll show our commitment to winning, our commitment to the team, and that’s our priority,” Belichick added.

North Carolina football starts their 2025 season on September 1, against TCU.