Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said defenseman Cale Makar is back in concussion protocol and will not play against the Calgary Flames this weekend after a hit to the head by Alexei Toropchenko during the Avalanche’s game against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, via Avalanche play-by-play guy Marc Moser.

In his first game back after suffering a concussion earlier this month, Cale Makar was forced off the ice following a collision with Alexei Toropchenko. pic.twitter.com/OBtXKBrfi3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 18, 2023

This is the second time this month that Makar has gone into protocol. He was hit earlier in February by Jeff Carter during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Cale Makar returned to the game against the Blues, a game that the Avalanche led 4-1 at the time of his return. He had a delayed response to the hit, and was the reason he is back in protocol, according to Jared Bednar.

The Avalanche have dealt with a ton of injuries this season. They currently have 67 points and sit in third place in the Central division, five points back of the Dallas Stars in first. The Stars are also tied with the Vegas Golden Knights for first overall in the Western Conference, so the top seed is still within reach for the Avalanche, but it will take them getting healthy.

They will want the reigning Norris Trophy winner in Makar back as soon as possible. They have also been without Gabriel Landeskog all season after he got arthroscopic knee surgery in October. He is reportedly coming back soon though, according to ESPN.

Other players have missed time for the Avalanche as well, but Cale Makar and Gabiel Landeskog are core players for Colorado. The Avalanche need both of them healthy to make another run at the Stanley Cup.